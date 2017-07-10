Joseph Cunningham enjoyed his first Toddler Time on June 9, 2017.JERSEYVILLE - Toddler Time is held every Friday from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and most Mondays from 6:15 - 7:45 p.m. at Donor Pool, located inside Dolan Park at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) holds this special time to give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddie pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours.

The kiddie pool will be the only area open during this time. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will be required to pay to participate in this special activity. Both residents and non-residents are welcome.

Left to Right: Carson Ray, Jessie Ray and Cooper Ray, had a blast at the first Toddler Time of the 2017 season, held on June 9, 2017.

Adults must supervise the children at all times. Kiddos that are not potty-trained MUST wear a swim diaper at all times while at Toddler Time. Swim diapers are available for purchase at the front desk.

JPRD reserves the right to cancel at any time with no advanced notice due to continued low attendance, weather, etc.

Dates for this special activity are as follows:

  • 7/14
  • 7/17
  • 7/21
  • 7/24
  • 7/28
  • 7/31
  • 8/4
  • 8/11
  • 8/14

Toddler Time will not be held on 8/7.

For more information about this water activity and others, please visit please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

