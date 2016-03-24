JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is accepting applications for seasonal staff for the spring and summer. The department is looking to fill many part-time positions in several different areas.

Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in late-April. The department is looking for both experienced and non-experienced home plate and base umpires. Games will be played from late-April to mid-July. Non-certified home plate umpires will receive $20-$25 per game and base umpires will receive $15-$25 per game. Certified home plate umpires will receive $35 per game. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend the mandatory umpire clinic on Sunday, April 10 at 3:00pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, prior to being considered for employment.

JPRD will be hiring park rangers to monitor the park and games to ensure a safe environment for all coaches, players and spectators during baseball and softball games. To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. The position will require field prep, umpire scheduling, concession work and occasional umpire duties. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour.

Opening day at Donor Pool II is right around the corner. Therefore, JPRD needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable individuals to work as managers, concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and maintenance aids. All positions will be required to provide exceptional customer service to every guest, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and give 120% all summer long.Managers will be required to successfully lead and oversee a crew of 8-14 pool staff daily to provide the best experience for the guests. To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour. Concession attendants will be required to provide quality snacks to both park and pool guests. Position will require cash handling, weekday/weekend afternoon and night hours. Front desk attendants will be responsible to greet and provide an outstanding first impression to all pool guests. Position will require cash handling, phone skills and to work weekday/weekend hours. Position will also be required to take program registrations, private rental reservations and Party Zone reservations. Lifeguards will be required to stay alert to provide a safe pool and deck for all guests. Pool maintenance aidswill be required to keep all areas of the pool clean and presentable on a daily basis, including bathhouses. Position will required the use a power washer and to work morning hours.

JPRD’s parks will also need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall. The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid to keep the park grounds clean and presentable for guests. Position will require trash pick-up, janitorial duties, baseball field prep. Possible work hours may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per hour, unless otherwise noted. All positions will be provided with a staff shirt and lifeguards will be provided a guard suit. All positions (except umpires) require a minimum certification in First Aid, CPR and AED or willingness to obtain by late-May. Additionally, park rangers, managers and concession attendants require food handler certification or willingness to obtain by late-May and lifeguards require lifeguarding certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. WSI certification is not required to be a lifeguard, but preferred.



Applications can be picked up at Jerseyville City Hall, located at 115 E. Prairie St., or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/employment-applications/. Submit completed applications, specifying exactly what JPRD position you are interested in, on or before Friday, April 15, 2016. There are four ways to submit applications: email to cathieward@jerseyville-il.us, hand deliver or mail to 115 E. Prairie St., Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 and fax to 618.498.4122.

For more information about the positions or applying, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

