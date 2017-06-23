JERSEYVILLE - On Thursday, June 22, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) made a huge splash to spread the word that Swimming Lessons Save Lives.™ Over 60 participants took part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) event with the goal to help prevent drownings, which are the second leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages 1-14. The world-wide event was predicted to host over 40,000 swimmers within 25 countries. The JPRD event was held at Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street.

After the lesson concluded, families were encouraged to stick around for a pool party! There was lemonade, cupcakes and water fun until 8:30pm! The event was free for families, but JPRD requested a can food donation at the door to support the local Salvation Army Food Pantry, amounting to nearly 70 donated items!

For more information on future events and programs, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

