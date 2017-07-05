JERSEYVILLE - The kid’s triathlon is coming back to town this year! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer this exciting event again in 2017. A triathlon is an athletic event that consists of three phases: swimming, biking and running.

The Jersey Junior Tri set for Saturday, August 12 at 9:00am is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place, rain or shine, in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The distances will depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The run leg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park. The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool. All participants that cross the finish line will be awarded a medal.

The fee is $25 per participant for early registration which ends on July 13 and will guarantee the participant a shirt. The fee will be $35 per participant after July 13 and will not guarantee the participant a shirt. Registration closes and will not be accepted after Tuesday, August 8. Participation is limited to the first 100 participants, so register early! The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

JPRD excited to offer the online registration option again this year for the special event. Register online with debit or credit card at

https://signupville.com/JerseyvilleEvents, such as this, need a lot of community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated. Course marshals, timers, refreshment servers as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Kellee Eilerman with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or keilerman@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two (2) day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

Sponsors are also necessary in making this event memorable for the kids. Sponsors are needed for the shirts, goodie bags, medals, etc. Current sponsors at time of print are 1AG, CNB Bank & Trust, Edward Jones Investments with Steve Medford, Farmers State Bank, Heneghan & Associates, P.C., Imo’s Pizza, Loellke Plumbing, Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, Rose Optical, Sackmann Gas Company, State Farm with Dennis Ford, Varble Orthodontics and The Wock Family. For more information about sponsoring the event, please contact Angela Sullivan with JPRD at 618.498.2222 or asullivan@jerseyville-il.us.

