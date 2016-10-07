JERSEYVILLE – The Jerseyville Police Department constantly monitors any drug activity in the city and making it a top priority has now paid dividends on a much broader scale.

Nine individuals have been indicted on drug charges resulting from a simple traffic stop by Jerseyville Police officers. Initially, officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle driven by a male subject, for now, called John Doe.

During the course of the stop, officers located five separate bags of crystal methamphetamine, with a total approximate weight of 2,000 grams, which has a street value of approximately $200,000, or $100 per gram packaged individually.

Jerseyville Police said Doe subsequently was arrested on charges of methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession and no rear registration light.

The Jerseyville Police Department contacted agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and began a joint operation after the traffic stop. Using information from the JPD, agents were able to set up narcotic operations in Southern California. Agents conducted undercover drug buys on multiple occasions, Jerseyville Police said.

“We have officers out there working the road and making stops and this turned into something much larger than just Jerseyville, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said, praising his group.

During interviews with Doe, it was determined that he was running meth and other contraband from Southern California to the Midwest, police said. It was determined that Doe had contractors with the Tijuana and Sinaloa Cartels, Jerseyville Police said.

The police department said to date agents have seized approximately 35 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $1,585,500. As said before, nine have indicted after the stop and the investigation is on-going.

“Drug arrests are a priority and this is something we are going to continue,” Blackorby said. “If people are dealing drugs in our community, they are going to continue to be on our radar.”

