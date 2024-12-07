ALTON – Joyful laughter and the sound of excited chatter filled the Alton Target store Saturday morning as local children participated in the annual Shop with a Cop event, an initiative designed to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Fifty pre-selected students from the Alton School District were given the opportunity to shop alongside police officers, each receiving $200 to spend on gifts.

Many of the children expressed a desire to purchase presents for their siblings and parents, in addition to selecting something special for themselves.

The toy and electronics sections proved to be particularly popular among the young shoppers, who later explored the clothing aisles.

The funds for this year’s event were generated through an annual golf tournament, along with contributions from various individuals and local businesses.

In a show of support, Alton cheerleaders were present at the store entrance, assisting the children with gift-wrapping after their purchases were made.

Shop with a Cop aims to build community connections and provide a positive experience for children, enhancing their interactions with law enforcement in a festive and supportive environment.

