Journey To Jerseyville Rock The Block Concert Series Kicks Off The 4th Of July Weekend With Local Food, Drinks, And Music

JERSEYVILLE - Downtown Jerseyville will host 2nd evening for this new concert series. This concept, developed by Explore Jerseyville Tourism, brings together a public-private partnership. Each event happening over the remainder of 2022 will bring together different Jerseyville businesses to cover aspects of the evening, showcasing what they provide.

The City Council approved the closure of the 100 block of West Pearl Street for Friday, July 2nd at a regular meeting on May 17th. The street is directly in front of JEM Bar, in the Heart of the City Center. Representation from local businesses and community organizations will be present on the grounds with numerous Restaurants, Bars, and Retail Shops Just steps away.

Kick off the weekend with drinks on the concert grounds by JEM Bar, Los Tres Amigos moves downtown for an evening with a full nacho/taco bar, Pig on a Wing will also be there with some great options from their food truck, and the U.S Veterans Foundation will be there providing hamburgers and hotdogs for the family as well.

As an added bonus just outside the concert area there are a variety of restaurants and bars with food to meet anyone’s tastes including George’s Local Brew, DJ’s Pub and Grill, Fran & Marilyn’s Restaurant, Casa Tequila, and Brossio all located in City Center. Borderline will take the stage from 6-10 pm bringing visitors to their feet for a true 4th of July Block Party. Their great sound and wonderful audience involvement will have people dancing in the street.

Make a Journey to Jerseyville and experience just a taste of what our community can offer for you and your family. It is so nice to have so many partners working on this event to make it a success! We encourage all visitors to plan a Journey to Jerseyville in 2022. Be sure to like and follow Explore Jerseyville Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and our website explore.jerseyville-il.us to stay up to date on all the latest activities that are happening across the community.