JERSEYVILLE - City Center Park in Downtown Jerseyville will host the 1st of 4 planned events for the community on May 6, 2022.

This concept, developed by Explore Jerseyville Tourism, brings together a public-private partnership. Each event happening over the remainder of 2022 will bring together different Jerseyville businesses to cover aspects of the evening, showcasing what they provide.

City Center Park will come alive with representation from 3 local businesses, making this the perfect way to bring small business week to a close. The May “Rock the Block” will feature food and beverages from Redbird Deli, Brossio Tavern, and Bare Bones BBQ, a local member of the St. Louis BBQ Society. A variety of foods will be available for the Series goers along with beverages for a fee.

Our entertainment, Exit 52 will take the stage with their unique sound and wonderful beat bringing all in attendance to their feet. Classic sounds from the past are given life once again with EXIT 52.

"Make a Journey to Jerseyville and experience just a taste of what our community can offer for you and the family. It is so nice to have so many partners working on this event to make it a success!"

Explore Jerseyville Tourism has been working with JEDC to secure a Jersey County Tourism Grant for this venture that will coincide with support from the City of Jerseyville. Visitors are encouraged to plan a Journey to Jerseyville in 2022.

Like and follow Explore Jerseyville Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram or their website explore.jerseyville-il.us to stay up to date on all the latest activities that are happening across the community.

What: “Journey to Jerseyville Rock the Block Concert Series”

Who: Explore Jerseyville Tourism, Redbird Deli, Brossio Tavern, Bare Bones BBQ, Exit 52, Jersey County GovernmentTourism Committee, City of Jerseyville, Jerseyville Economic Development Council

When: May, 6th 5-9pm Where: City Center Park – 120 E. Pearl St. Jerseyville, IL 62052

Business Partner Bios:

The Redbird Deli: Lead by the wonderfully talented Carla “Redbird” Murphy and her family. Redbird Deli is a wellestablished lunchtime staple in Jerseyville City Center District. Boasting build your own salads, a variety of soups and sandwiches all made fresh to order. Carla also has may years of catering experience that will be a wonderful asset to the hometown comfort food and sides offered at our first Rock the Block.

Bare Bones BBQ: Longtime members of the St. Louis BBQ society this wonderful team of local BBQ professionals have won numerous awards in their time in the competitive ring. We are so excited to experience the tastes and smells coming from this great group.

Brossio Tavern: Known for their extensive list of specialty martinis and taps we are happy to have the opportunity to bring new visitors to City Center and encourage them to visit again. The extensive menu really allows the customer to make it the destination for their evening through food and drink Brossio Tavern serves a variety of guests. Exit 52: Boasting covers from some of the most popular bands of our time Exit 52 brings a new sound to Jerseyville. Playing songs for AC/DC, Alice in Chains, and so much more. We are so excited to have them come to our community for their first time.

