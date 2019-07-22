EDWARDSVILLE – Josie O’Day had a good meet for Sunset Hills Country Club in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association league meet Sunday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, scoring 21 points for the Stingrays in the girls 15-18-year-old age group.

O’Day’s best finish was a third in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1:10.72, and she also finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 29.30 seconds.

“I’ve been doing kind of good,” O’Day said in an interview while the meet was in progress. “I swam my 100 back; that’s what’s next. I have 100 IM, and I swam my 50 freestyle.”

For the entire season, O’Day feels that she peaked, but kept battling to become better, and became faster as the year progressed.

“So I feel like I plateaued,” O’Day said, “so I’m trying to continue to go up more and do better. But I’ve increasingly become faster, which makes me really happy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Day specializes in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard freestyle but wasn’t entered in the 200 freestyle race. She’s also currently swimming for Edwardsville High School and the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers club in the fall and winter.

“I’m constantly swimming,” O’Day said, “but I’m trying to improve on my backstroke and get my head back in, my tempo quicker.”

O’Day would like to swim in college but is willing to see how things develop down the road. And after her swimming days, she has something in mind as well.

“My dad owns a restaurant,” O’Day said, “so honestly, I’d like to take that over, because it’s doing pretty well,” she said with a smile. “But I see myself going into business, that’s what I see.”

O’Day feels that her experience in and the connections she’s made in swimming will help her down the road.

“Well, with swimming, I’ve been able to meet a lot of great people,” O’Day said, “of different social levels, and everything. So I think I could connect through them, and really boost my business, whatever I decide to do.”

More like this: