EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls swim team competed in the Jane Caliendo Invitational Saturday at Carl Sandburg High School and had one individual champion - Josie Bushell.

Bushell, a senior swim star, was the champion in the 50 free (24.83); the 200 relay of Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Ava Whittaker, and Allison Naylor was second (1:40.46). Bushell was fourth in the 100 free (53.96). The 200 medley relay of Phoebe Gremaud, Oliva Ramirez, Allison Naylor, and Ava Whittaker placed sixth (1:54.14). Gremaud was sixth in the 200 medley (2:14.73); the 400 relay of Gremaud, Autumn Grinter, Naylor and Bushell was fourth (3:43.29). Gremaud was sixth in the 100 back (1:01.25).

Neuqua Valley won the meet with 342 points, Saint Ignatius College Prep was second with 240 points.

Rosary High School had 171 points for third, followed by Naperville Central (165 points); and Edwardsville (128 points). Lincoln Way and Mother McAuley were next with 82 points each. Thirteen teams tallied points in the meet.

