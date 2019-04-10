EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLLINSVILLE 1: Josh Ohl came up big at the plate for Edwardsville with three hits and five RBIs, while Joe Copeland had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Moore had two hits and an RBI, and Drake Westcott drove home two as the Tigers won at Fletcher Field.

Devon Bovinett had the Kahoks’ only hit of the day, while Logan Jackson struck out three for Collinsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matthew Boyer struck out four for the Tigers on the mound, and Dawson Taylor fanned three.

Edwardsville is now 9-2 on the year, while Collinsville drops to 6-5.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Baseball Roundup, Monday, March 31, 2025
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - CM Posts Sixth Baseball Win, Tigers Lose, Belleville East and West Triumph
4 days ago
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Girls Softball, Soccer Roundup: Hawks Move To 4-0 In Softball, McGivney, O'Fallon Girls Record Soccer Wins
Mar 24, 2025

 