EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLLINSVILLE 1: Josh Ohl came up big at the plate for Edwardsville with three hits and five RBIs, while Joe Copeland had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Moore had two hits and an RBI, and Drake Westcott drove home two as the Tigers won at Fletcher Field.

Devon Bovinett had the Kahoks’ only hit of the day, while Logan Jackson struck out three for Collinsville.

Matthew Boyer struck out four for the Tigers on the mound, and Dawson Taylor fanned three.

Edwardsville is now 9-2 on the year, while Collinsville drops to 6-5.

