GRANITE CITY - Josh Davis finished his junior season at Granite City in strong fashion.

Josh excelled in the 60 and 100 meters, both indoors and outdoors and was a key member of the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. One of his best races of the season was at the Norm Armstrong Invitational at Belleville West where he recorded a time of 11.86, a P.R.

He is also a football player. Josh is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City for his spring efforts.

Josh said he might go to college in track but his favorite sport is football.

“I am a running back, safety and linebacker in football,” he said.

