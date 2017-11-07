Josh Collins Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Years of Service: 2001 - 2013 Branch: Army War: Iraq War, two tours Message: Josh is an amazing man and I am so proud of him for serving our country. He managed to survive during combat; unfortunately some of the members or his crew did not. He was one of the many men who helped take down Saddam Hussein in his bunker. He is home and is working diligently on his future as a pedal cab driver in Florida! Thank you so much for everything you have done for our country and myself! I love ya! Submitted By: Talia Long More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending