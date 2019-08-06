ALTON – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Andres, CPA to Principal. Josh joined the firm’s Alton office in 2006. He is a senior leader on the Construction Accounting Team and also specializes in serving governmental agencies and privately held businesses.

Josh graduated with both his B.S. and M.B.A. from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and earned his CPA designation in 2010. He is active in the Riverbend Growth Association, the North Alton Godfrey Business Council, the Young Professionals Group of Alton, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.