WASHINGTON PARK - Searchers worked both Friday and Saturday looking for Joshua Amos of Granite City.

He was last seen a week ago Sunday in the Washington Park area near Bunkhum Road. Amos walks with a noticeable limp and was on foot in the area.

Saturday, searchers looked from 23rd Street in East St. Louis to Kingshighway near the Washington Park border covering wooded and noticeable areas. Some went door-to-door in East St. Louis asking if anyone had seen the missing person. Police used a canine to attempt to track the missing person on Friday to no avail.

Josh is described as having an athletic build at 5-10 to 5-11, 190-195 pounds with chest tattoos and a cross on his left bicep, and tattoos on his right lower arm.