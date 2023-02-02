Couples names: Josh, Kara

City: East Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met pr started dating: June 24, 2017

What makes your relationship special? This year we will have been together 6 years and I still miss Josh the minute he leaves. Watching him be a dad to Cam is my favorite thing in life!

Share a memory you have made together: Last year we brought our son, Cam, into the world! The best thing we’ve ever done.