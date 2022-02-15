Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Josh & Ashley from Shipman

Date Met/Started Dating: September 2, 2011

Briefly Describe First Date: Went out for dinner & drinks.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Family trips, camping, concerts, and breakfast dates.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: There is no love without forgiveness & there's no forgiveness without love.