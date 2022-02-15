Josh & Ashley's Love Story
February 15, 2022 12:47 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Josh & Ashley from Shipman
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: September 2, 2011
Article continues after sponsor message
Briefly Describe First Date: Went out for dinner & drinks.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Family trips, camping, concerts, and breakfast dates.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: There is no love without forgiveness & there's no forgiveness without love.