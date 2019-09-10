FLORISSANT, MO. - Joseph Ryan Nugen has earned his Eagle Scout honor.

Nugen built birdhouses for the Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Florissant, Mo., for his Eagle Project. Nugen, a member of the Boy Scout Troop #713 and a resident of Florissant has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts of America offers. Only 3 to 4 percent of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nugen, age 13, achieved the 21 merit badges required to receive the Eagle Scout

award. For his final project, he had bird houses built for Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge

Hospital and as a surprise for the Ranken Jordan patients he also collected over $2,500

worth of toys. Ranken Jordan is a not-for-profit, specialty pediatric rehabilitation hospital located in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Joseph Nugen issued a thank you to all the organizations, individuals and volunteers that helped him complete his project.

"I look forward to continuing to help Troop #713 flourish," he said.

A ceremony honoring Joseph Nugen will take place on Oct 6.

More like this: