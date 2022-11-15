ALTON - Joseph Brangenberg of Marquette Catholic High School and Madison Ingram of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month of November at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey held at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Joseph Brangenberg is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School. He is the son of Rod and Julie Brangenberg. He has an older brother, Jack, and a younger sister, Rose.

His Academic Achievements include National Honor Society, being inducted in his junior year, and High Honor Roll all years at MCHS. He carries a 4.1 GPA.

Joe’s extracurricular activities include Marquette Boys Varsity Tennis and Varsity Soccer for three years. He also plays Alton Irish Soccer and indoor soccer with his friends. Joe and his doubles partner Stetson won the Alton Junior Open and Riverbend Open last summer. Some of Joe’s hobbies include weightlifting, snow skiing, water sports, golf, hunting, fishing, and playing the piano. He is in three clubs at Marquette, including National Honor Society, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Campus Ministry. Joe is a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Joe is a member of the Riverbend CEO program, where he is learning about the ins and outs of the business world and about the importance of networking. During his junior year, Joe was a member of the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, learning about giving back to the community and improving business relations.

Joe plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College this fall and wants to major in Business and Real Estate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison Ingram is a senior at Alton High School and is proud to be recognized as the November Rotary Student of the Month. She would like to thank her parents, Jennifer and Chad, and her sister, Mackenzie, for their endless love and support throughout her life, especially these last four years.

Madison is a high honor roll student with many extracurricular activities, most of which are in the music and theater departments at Alton High. She takes part in the Alton High School Chamber Choir, where she is an All-State singer and section leader. She is also a part of Thespian Troupe 126, and can often be seen on the AHS stage. Madison is also a part of the Alton High Math Team and varsity swim team.

Madison holds a high academic record and participates in many activities, but she also enjoys giving back to her community. She often dedicates her time to various service projects and academic organizations. At Alton High, Madison is a part of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, two selective national organizations where students dedicate their time to acts of service and academic excellence. Madison has also been a part of many other service opportunities, such as Trick-or-Treating for canned goods with the Thespian troupe, organizing school supply drives with her church, and volunteering at educational theater camps in Collinsville.

Madison enjoys dedicating her time to helping others while also maintaining her high academic status. Madison feels blessed to hold this honor and would like to thank the Rotary Club for giving her this opportunity. Madison is happy to be the recipient of the Rotary Club Student of the Month Award for the month of November.

Madison and Joe each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Antione Williams.

More like this: