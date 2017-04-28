SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 14, COLLINSVILLE 0 (5 INNINGS): Jordyn Henricks conceded only two hits, struck out six and got the shutout as Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 14-0 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference game in Collinsville Thursday. The Tigers moved to 19-3 overall, 8-1 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 9-15 on the year, 2-7 in the league.

Maria Smith led the way with a 3-for-4 day with a homer, six RBIs and a run scored, while Taryn Brown was 1-for-3 with a double, Henricks 2-for-3, Emma Lewis 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Anna Burke 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Lauren Taplin 1-for-4 with a run scored and Brooke Weber two runs scored. Emily Lautz and Krysta Swartz had the two hits for the Kahoks.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. and Marquette Catholic at 8 p.m. today at home, then travel to Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

