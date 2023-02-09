Couples names: Jorden & Emma

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: August 9, 2021

What makes your relationship special? I believe what makes our relationship so special is that no matter what we go through we still love each other as if nothing were happening and at the end of every day we still love and hold each other like no other.

Share a memory you have made together: My favorite memory is there was one time I was trying to think of a name of someone, and I got two people very confused and came up with “bart baker”. he cracked up so hard, and months later he still talks and teases me about it!

More like this: