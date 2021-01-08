BELLEVILLE- Belleville Area Humane Society is excited to welcome Kris Rotonda, from Jordan's Way, to the shelter Thursday January 14th. Kris will be hosting a live fundraiser on our Facebook page from 11 am until 3 pm.

The event will not only raise funds to support our mission, but will also raise awareness of our foster program, and help find homes for our deserving animals.

Since losing his beloved dog, Jordan, in October of 2018, Kris has been on a mission visiting shelters in all 50 states to help with their fundraising efforts. Please help us spread the word about this upcoming event, and tune in to our Facebook page on Thursday January 14th from 11 am until 3 pm.

Foster Program:

BAHS’ Foster Program has also grown significantly in 2020, and is up 74%. Fosters are a vital component of the overall health of the shelter and help teach important social skills to new animals. They ensure the health of those in the younger pet population, who are especially susceptible to disease, by housing them outside of the shelter environment. In addition, older animals rest easier in foster care than they do in a noisy shelter environment. Fostering provides an important milestone for animals on the way to their forever homes.

There is a great need for fosters, especially with the upcoming rescue transport. If you are interested in becoming a foster, email foster@bahspets.org. Both short-term and long-term fostering opportunities are available.

About Belleville Area Humane Society:

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 61 years. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in the community through adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, free dog training, and a monthly pet food pantry. .Homeless animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. To learn more, visit www.bahspets.org.

