Jordan Ing
Name: Jordan Ing
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Godfrey
Years of Service: 2016-2022
KIA: No
Branch: Army
Rank: Specialist
Wars: Afghanistan Operation Freedoms Sentinel
Medals/Honors Earned: Army Commendation medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Services Medal, Illinois Lincoln Medal of Freedom & Non-Article 5 NATO Medal
Message: Jordan was in the Illinois National Guard and Active Duty for 6 years. Jordan was Honorably Discharged 2022 and works at Anser Analytical Services.
Submitted By: Laurie Ing
More like this: