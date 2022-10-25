Name: Jordan Ing

Hometown: Godfrey

Years of Service: 2016-2022

KIA: No

Branch: Army

Rank: Specialist

Wars: Afghanistan Operation Freedoms Sentinel

Medals/Honors Earned: Army Commendation medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Services Medal, Illinois Lincoln Medal of Freedom & Non-Article 5 NATO Medal

Message: Jordan was in the Illinois National Guard and Active Duty for 6 years. Jordan was Honorably Discharged 2022 and works at Anser Analytical Services.

Submitted By: Laurie Ing

