Name: Jordan Ing Hometown: Godfrey Years of Service: 2016-2022 KIA: No Branch: Army Rank: Specialist Wars: Afghanistan Operation Freedoms Sentinel Medals/Honors Earned: Army Commendation medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Services Medal, Illinois Lincoln Medal of Freedom & Non-Article 5 NATO Medal Message: Jordan was in the Illinois National Guard and Active Duty for 6 years. Jordan was Honorably Discharged 2022 and works at Anser Analytical Services. Submitted By: Laurie Ing