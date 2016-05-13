EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls softball team donned pink jerseys on Thursday, playing in memory of those affected by cancer.

At the same time, the bats exploded for a 13-3 triumph over conference rival Belleville East.

Jordan Garella had an excellent game on the mound, allowing only five hits, strikin g out two and walking two. She was the winner in the game, her 17th for the year.

Rachel Anderson, Hayli Green, Emma Lewis, and Anna Burke had two hits a piece at the plate. Burke had four RBI; Anderson, Green and Sarah Hangsleben each had two RBIs. Lewis, Jennifer Kocevar and Taryn Brown added one RBI each. Hangsleben and T. Brown both contributed a hit each to Edwardsville’s 10-hit performance.

Edwardsville scored four runs in the first inning, while Belleville East scored one. The Tigers scored two runs in the second and four in the third that were unanswered. In the fourth, both teams scored a run and in the fifth Edwardsville scored its final two runs.

The Edwardsville girls, now 22-4 overall, 11-0 in the Southwestern Conference, return to action at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at home against Highland.

