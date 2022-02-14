Our Love Story:

The Couple: Jordan and Shania from White Hall

Date Met/Started Dating: August 4, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Went out for dinner and listened to a local band.

Date Married: October 16, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Working on house projects together. Just spending time with each other

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is key! Don’t go to bed angry with each other.