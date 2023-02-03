Couples names: Jordan & Isaiah

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: March 23, 2014

Date married: August 20, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We started out as high school sweethearts and have been through thick and thin. We learn from each other, we support each other, and we love each other. We’ve faced many challenges but we’ve done it all side by side. We welcomed our beautiful son into the world last year, and expanding our family has only strengthened our relationship and love for each other. No relationship is perfect but I’d like to think ours is close!

Share a memory you have made together: Our first vacation together to PCB, Florida which has now become an annual trip. It was the first time either of us had traveled without our families and we had the best time snorkeling, dolphin watching and eating lots of good food!

More like this:

Grace, Sin, and God's Influence: Local Woman Shares Story of Faith
Jun 20, 2025
Highly Regarded Artist Rocky Pardo Is Back At Edwardsville Art Fair, Avery, Funk, Also Showcase Top Talent
6 days ago
Dave Wilson Shares Views on God's Blessings
Mar 30, 2025
Community Hope Center's Development Director Shares Story of Faith
Jun 17, 2025
"God's Got This": Man Shares Testimony of Making Mistakes and Trusting God
Jun 26, 2025

 