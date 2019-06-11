GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office today charged Daishaun M. Jones-Dillon, 22, of the 2100 block of Amos Avenue in Granite City, with one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

On June 8, 2019, the Granite City Police Department investigated a domestic disturbance that occurred in the 2100 block of Amos Ave. During the incident, at least one gunshot was reported to have been fired and one individual was injured. That individual was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

On the same day as the incident, a person of interest - Jones-Dillon - was taken into custody and ultimately held pending the presentation of the facts from this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office. On June 10, 2019, the facts of this case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Jones-Dillon was charged.

Once the charges were filed, the facts of the case were then presented to the Honorable Judge Schroeder. Judge Schroeder imposed a bail of $1,000,000 (10 percent applies). Jones-Dillon was transported to the Madison County Jail.

The Granite City Police Department has no further comment to make regarding this incident.

