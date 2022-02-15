Our Love Story:

The Couple: Jonathon & Tiffany White from Dow

Date Met/Started Dating: March 14, 2008

Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at Applebees.

Date Married: May 26, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to demo derby with our kids!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be there for one another no matter what the situation might be.