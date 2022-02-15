Jonathon & Tiffany's Love Story
February 15, 2022 9:00 AM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Jonathon & Tiffany White from Dow
Date Met/Started Dating: March 14, 2008
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at Applebees.
Date Married: May 26, 2018
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to demo derby with our kids!
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be there for one another no matter what the situation might be.