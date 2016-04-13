JERSEYVILLE – Bunker Hill’s Jonathan S. Trexler was charged on Friday, April 8, in Calhoun County with three different counts potentially with substantial penalties when combined if convicted.

The charges are: aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Trexler is already facing charges of aggravated armed kidnapping, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault in Jersey County.

Jonathan Trexler was the focus of a manhunt last week involving Jersey County deputies and other law enforcement officials. The manhunt started when law enforcement learned that his estranged wife, Tracie L. Trexler, of Godfrey, was reported missing on Wednesday. The law enforcement involved in the search included the Illinois State Police, the FBI and others.

The exact counts given by Richard J. Ringhausen, Calhoun state’s attorney are as follows:

Count I

(Aggravated Kidnapping) on April 7, 2016, in the State of Illinois and County of Calhoun, defendant, Jonathan S. Trexler while armed with a firearm, committed the offense of kidnapping in violation of Section 10-1 (a) of Act 5 of Chapter 720 in the Illinois Compiled Statutes in that he knowingly by force carried Tracie Trexler into Calhoun County, Illinois, with intent to secretly confine Tracie Trexler against her will.

If convicted:

(Class X Felony); 6-30 years imprisonment, plus 3 years mandatory release; probation, periodic imprisonment, or conditional discharge may not be imposed for a Class X Felony; and a fine up to $25,000; restitution 15 years imprisonment shall be added to his sentence.

Count II

(Aggravated Battery) On April 7, 2016, Jonathan S. Trexler, in committing a battery in violation of Section 12-3 of Act 5 of Chapter 720 of the Illinois Compiled Statues, knowingly caused bodily harm to Tracie Trexler in that he struck Tracie Trexler in the head with a wine bottle.

If convicted:

(Class 3 Felony); imprisonment for 2-5 years, plus 1 years mandatory supervised release. Probation or conditional discharge not to exceed 30 months. Periodic imprisonment not to exceed 18 months; and a fine up to $25,0000 restitution).

Count III

(Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance) On April 7, 2016, in the State of Illinois and county of Calhoun, defendant, Jonathan S. Trexler, knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a controlled substance, other than as authorized in the Controlled Substances Act.

If convicted:

(Class 4 Felony); imprisonment for 1-3 years, plus 1 years mandatory supervised release. Probation or Conditional Discharge not to exceed 30 months. Periodic imprisonment not to exceed 18 months; and a fine up to $25,000. Mandatory Street Value Fine (730, ILCS /5-9.1.1 (a); Mandatory $100 Trauma Center Fine (730 ILCS 5/5-9-1.1 (b) ; Mandatory $500 Drug Assessment (411.2 (a); Restitution).

