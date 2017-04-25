CHESTERFIELD, Ill. – Since 2004, Jokers Wild Sporting Clays and Restaurant, located at 15021 Route 111 in Chesterfield, Ill., allows shooting athletes, hunters and the casual shotgun owner to sharpen their skills on its expansive property.

Since the early 1900s, shooting clays has been a world-renowned sportsman activity throughout the world. Like other shooting styles, this activity helps athletes work on their technique by targeting clays pigeons that are flung into the air at various speeds, angles, distances and elevations.

Jokers Wild Sporting Clays’ course, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, dedicates over 100 acres for practice and shooting events.

Owned by Lanny Jokers, the facility gives the casual shotgun shooter, as well as shooting aficionados and athletes, to sharpen their skills and have a great time on the course. Clays start at 20 cents each for kids and 32 cents each for adults with options to shoot 50 or 100 targets.

“You get all sorts of characters coming throughout the year,” Jokers Wild manager John Wayman said. “We’ll have families come in and spend the morning out in the field and come in for lunch and bachelor parties. Sometimes, men will bring their wives and they’ll help by keeping score. It’s a unique experience.”

Wayman has been a part of Jokers Wild since its opening in 2004.

“I’ve put a lot of years into this place, and I really enjoy the freedom that Lanny gives me to keep this place going,” he said.

After the shooters are finished shooting between 50 and 100 clay pigeons, or have concluded their hunt during pheasant season, they are invited to enter the facility’s restaurant, which was added in 2009, for a delicious bite to eat. The restaurant provides lunch and dinner specials, as well as a full menu including sandwiches, burgers, salads, chicken strips and shrimp baskets, kid’s meals and over 10 different sides including cole slaw, fried okra, homemade onion rings, sweet potato fries and mozzarella sticks.

“It is rare for a facility like us to also have a restaurant,” Wayman said. “Our shooters don’t have to run from place to place to shoot and go grab a bite to eat. Since it does not take very long to shoot 50 or 100 clays, a family can finish shooting, come in to the restaurant and enjoy some food.”

The restaurant, which is regarded for its delicious Friday fish special, is open from 11-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 4-8 p.m. on Friday nights. On the weekends, it opens for breakfast at 7 a.m. and closes after lunch at 2 p.m.

This Saturday, April 29, Jokers Wild Sporting Clays and Restaurant will host its 9th Annual National Multiple Sclerosis Society Fundraiser Shoot. The entry for this shoot is $75 per person and includes 100 clays and lunch. Cash prizes, as well as raffles and attendance prizes, will be awarded. All proceeds from this event will go to the Gateway Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To register or for more information, please call (618) 410-6101.

During bird hunting season, which runs from November to February, hunters are welcome to come out and hunt on over 400 acres of land from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hunt chukars, pheasants and quail.

For more information about Jokers Wild Sporting Clays and Restaurant, please visit their Facebook page by clicking here or call (618) 753-2003.