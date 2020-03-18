ILLINOIS - The stakeholders responsible for educating the students of Illinois worked together over the past several days to reach an agreement on a series of commitments that provide stability for all educators and guidance for districts in these unprecedented times.

We are proud of the fact that in the State of Illinois, all of these education entities were able to show cooperation, reason and generosity of spirit – working in conjunction with Gov. JB Pritzker and State School Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala.

This agreement will allow districts and educators to do what’s best for all students in our state, which is the ultimate end goal.