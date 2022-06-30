ST. LOUIS - Today Mayor Tishaura O. Jones enacted Board Bill #1AA, the City’s $1.2 billion budget for the Fiscal Year 2023. The new budget is the first in two years to be passed out by the Board of Aldermen following its approval at the Board of Estimate and Apportionment. “Budgets are moral documents, and from public safety to city services, this plan affirms our values,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This is the first budget approved by the Board of Aldermen and sent to the mayor’s desk since 2019, and it demonstrates how city leaders can work together even after this month’s shocking resignations. I appreciate the work of Comptroller Darlene Green, President Joe Vollmer, and members of the Board for their work in getting this to my desk to sign.”

Highlights of the budget include:

- A three percent raise for City employees, on top of their annual 1.5 percent merit raise, to make St. Louis more competitive in hiring and retention, along with a $2,000 retention bonus for city workers who have worked hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

- $8.5 million towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the highest in its history, as well as $6 million to help address vacant buildings, including stabilization, preservation, rehabilitation, demolition and deconstruction. These items are in line with Mayor Jones’ Economic Justice commitment outlined in her first State of the City.

- More than $3 million in new funding to public safety programs and improving conditions in the city jail, including increased funding for civilian oversight of police to build trust with the community, witness protection, and detainee health. The budget also preserves last year’s additions for victim support services, supportive re-entry services, and more.

“I am not the mayor’s adversary. I do not want her job, nor did I even want this job,” said Interim President Joe Vollmer. “I am proud we could work together on this budget.”

The FY 2023 budget also includes funding for traffic light coordination, increasing grass-cutting services, and more resources for the City of St. Louis Department of Health. It goes into effect on Friday, July 1, and can be found on the city’s website.

