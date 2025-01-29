EDWARDSVILLE - Neighbors Bakeshop, a beloved local establishment in Edwardsville, is entering its final week of operations, inviting customers to enjoy its offerings one last time.

The bakeshop, located at 1010 Enclave, Suite B, has announced that it will provide complimentary items with every purchase during its final week, aiming to celebrate its loyal customer base.

The bakeshop has long been a community staple, emphasizing its mission to create a welcoming environment through the joy of baking.

"At Neighbors Bakeshop, we believe in the magic of baking to bring people together," the organization said. "Our mission is to create a cozy corner where everyone feels at home, brought together by the aroma of freshly baked sweet treats that warm the heart."

The decision to close comes after years of service in the community.

Neighbors Bakeshop expressed gratitude for the support it has received, and said: "Thank you for all of the wonderful support."

The bakeshop's final week is an opportunity for the community to visit and share in the experience that has defined the establishment.

Customers can reach Neighbors Bakeshop at (618) 798-1046 for any inquiries.