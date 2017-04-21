EAST ALTON – Those curious about the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) now have the opportunity to meet some of the staff and explore the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton, Illinois.

NGRREC is asking community members to attend its newest event, Neighbor Nights @NGRREC, which will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, beginning May 2, from 5:30-8 p.m.

“NGRREC will be open for you to come and go as you please,” Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor said. “Feel free to explore our lobby and classroom exhibits, our native landscaping or take a stroll up to our green roof. A tour of the entire building will take place at 6 p.m., and a short presentation on a different river project each month will start at 7 p.m. Attend one or both of these, or just drop by for a bit.”

The first Neighbor Night topic will be Great Lakes to Gulf, led by Field Station Manager Ted Kratschmer. Guests will learn how NGRREC is working to monitor water quality within the Mississippi River watershed with some cutting edge technology. Limited snacks and drinks will be available.

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org. Those with questions about Neighbor Nights can contact Rhanor at arhanor@lc.edu.