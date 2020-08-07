­­GODFREY – Parents are invited to learn more about Kindermusik® during a free mini-course with Licensed Kindermusik Educator Ellen Singh at 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, on Zoom.

Kindermusik is music-making with a purpose. Early introduction to music and movement impacts the brain and body development of children in a way few other learning methods can.

“I love teaching Kindermusik because of the rich and multifaceted curriculum and how the Kindermusik experience encourages not only music learning, but so much more, including the aspects of child development such as fine and gross motor skills, language, literacy, pre-reading skills, socialization, exploration, imagination, and relationship-building,” Singh said.

Science has shown that children of any age learn more when the learning is playful and fun. Kindermusik kids laugh, smile, stomp, play, kick, clap, jump, sing and dance. But having fun is just the beginning. Steeped in educational theory, the Kindermusik programs engage the potential found in every child.

Now, these dynamic classes with research-based curriculum are being offered via Zoom, and parents can attend the free mini course to learn about how Kindermusik develops young minds.

“Join us to learn all about the 'magic' of the Kindermusik experience for you and your child in this interactive and informative mini course,” Singh said.

Singh’s lifelong passion and joy has been her work experience in the music field alongside young children and their families. She has been a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004.

A graduate of both the University of Evansville (Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Interpersonal Communications) and the University of Illinois (Master's Degree in Social Work with Licensed Master Social Worker licensure), she has a broad spectrum of educational and clinical experiences including child development, group dynamics, and relationship building which are essential in teaching music to children and their families.

Equally, she has gained widespread networking/public relations and entrepreneurial experiences as her Kindermusik business has grown and continues to develop throughout the years.

Musically, she has foundations in many years of piano and flute and taught herself to play electric bass guitar. She performed in various groups throughout high school and college, plays the flute in her church and in various community orchestras throughout the country, and currently performs with the Edwardsville Community Symphony. She also teaches flute lessons.

She is a faculty member in the music department at both L&C and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, offering Kindermusik programs. She also teaches a college-level “Music for the Preschool Teacher” course at Lewis and Clark.

As a licensed Kindermusik educator, Singh brings the love of music, movement and learning to children and families in her community and the region with her Kindermusik program. She is also currently serving a four-year term on the Kindermusik International Partnership of Kindermusik Educators (PKE) Board of Advisors, or more appropriately called, “The Sound Board.”

The Kindermusik informational mini course is free and open to the public. Participants can join the lesson with the meeting ID number 915 5008 5581. To learn more about Zoom, please visit https://zoom.us.

Questions about Kindermusik and the Zoom event can be sent to Singh at esingh@lc.edu.

