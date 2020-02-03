Angel Jones, of Murphysboro, Illinois, poses with Lewis and Clark’s mascot, Blazer, during the 2019 Blazer Day event in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the community to enjoy basketball, food, giveaways, a halftime contest and a special ceremony honoring the 2019 Women’s Soccer Team at a special Blazer Day event, Saturday, Feb. 22, at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

Admission is completely free for all ages.

The Trailblazers women’s basketball team will take on Parkland College at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s basketball team versus Lake Land Community College at 3 p.m.

During halftime at the women’s game, L&C will honor the Trailblazers Women’s Soccer team, who took their winning season all the way to the semi-final round at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s National Championship Tournament in Melbourne, Florida, in November 2019.

L&C’s mascot, Blazer, will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby outside the gym for a meet and greet and free photos. Blazer will also make an appearance during halftime at the men’s game to help with giveaways and a halftime contest, where spectators can compete for prizes.

Free hot dogs, chips and beverages will be offered throughout the event, while supplies last. Everyone in the door will receive a commemorative giveaway and Blazer swag, and have the chance to snag more during the games, which will be announced and broadcasted live by College Radio’s Best WLCA 89.9-FM.

For additional information about the event, please contact L&C Media Services Manager Laura Inlow at linlow@lc.edu or Athletic Director Doug Stotler at dstotler@lc.edu or (618) 468-6200.

For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics. For more about L&C Student Life, visit www.lc.edu/campus-life. To learn more about Blazer, visit www.lc.edu/mascot.

