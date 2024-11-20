ALTON - On Friday, November 22nd Alton Main Street will host an event that’s sure to get you into the holiday spirit. The 31st annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square will begin with the arrival of Santa Claus on the trolley at 6:00 p.m. The free festivities, including caroling, cookies and hot cocoa, will continue until 6:45 when Mayor David Goins flips the lights on the beautiful tree, which is provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras to take pictures with Santa and other costumed holiday characters.

Music will fill the air throughout the evening provided by area Girl Scout Troops, the Great Rivers Choral Society, and the Salvation Army’s “Let the Music Begin” song and dance group. Rev. Nate Gnau of Universal Life Church Monastery will bless the tree, and other speakers include Alton Main Street President Chris Miller, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Donna Bemis, and Salvation Army Captain Cassy Grey, who will be kicking off the “Tree of Lights” campaign with 2024 Chairpeople John & Cathy Keller.

Visitors can check out the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle as well as “Captain Kettle”, and the public is encouraged to help the less fortunate by bringing non-perishable food donations to benefit the food pantry at the Salvation Army. These items will be constructed into a giant “Castle of Cans” during the event. Another way to do some good that evening is to join Imperial Manufacturing in their “IMG GIVES BACK” program by bringing donations of bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization builds and delivers beds for area children, and is in need of twin-sized solid color comforters, standard size pillows, or twin bed in a bag sets. Please bring donated items to the foot of the Lincoln and Douglas statues.

Between the hours of 5:30-7:30 p.m on Friday, free trolley transportation will be provided between Lincoln-Douglas Square and the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets where more parking options are available. The community is encouraged to make a night of it and enjoy the fun activities in the district while patronizing the downtown merchants and restaurants for their holiday shopping and dining. You can find more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and advance the historic downtown district, as well as ways to get involved, at www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible: the City of Alton, Simmons Hanly Conroy, AltonWorks, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Imperial Manufacturing, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Sam's Pawn Shop, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, The Cookie Factory Bakery & Cafe, Marquette Catholic High School, John & Cathy Keller, The Salvation Army, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, The Telegraph, and AdVantage.

