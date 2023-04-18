ALTON - Residents are encouraged to attend a new monthly forum with open discussion on Ward 1.

Alderman Betsy Allen will host the monthly meetings which will take place on the third Wednesday of each month, April through October from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Alton City Hall.

“In addition to getting to know my neighbors and answering questions, my goal is to listen and to become informed of people’s concerns. Engaging with the citizens of Alton will provide the knowledge I need to create and follow a plan which aligns with community desires.”

Meetings will follow an informal agenda. The first hour will be dedicated to residential concerns, the second commercial.

“All are welcome. I hope to engage others in the management of neighborhood concerns. We will let our conversation guide us through the evening.”

Ms. Allen is entering her second term as Ward 1 Alderman which runs through March of 2025. She was appointed to the position by Mayor Goins and the Alton City Council when Brian Campbell’s seat was vacated due to his Godfrey relocation.

“As an appointee, I did not have the opportunity to follow the customary path of an elected official. I am looking forward to meeting constituents and learning how we should improve. I am excited to learn from them not only what is wrong in Alton, but what is right.”

City of Alton, Ward 1 Monthly Meetings begin April 19, 2023.

