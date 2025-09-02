Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area closes dove hunting for 2025 season

SPRINGFIELD – The Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County will be closed to dove hunting in 2025, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced today. Hunters may find other state-owned and managed sites open for dove hunting online.

Illinois’ first 2025 dove hunting season is Sept. 1 through Nov. 14. Hunters must have an Illinois hunting license and state habitat stamp unless exempt. Visit the Hunt Illinois website for additional information regarding hunting seasons and regulations.

Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and is located at 28616 Sauk Trail Road in Kewanee.

