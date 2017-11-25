EDWARDSVILLE – There were many contributors to Edwardsville's success this football season.

One of them was freshman running back Justin Johnson, who stepped up to make a major contribution this season when he was called upon after injuries gave him an opportunity.

Johnson had a third-quarter touchdown that brought the Tigers to 17-10 in the recent IHSA Class 8A football semifinal game against Wilmette Loyola Academy; the Tigers, however, could get no closer as the Ramblers advanced to Saturday night's final in DeKalb against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East.

“It was a good season,” Johnson said. “I want to thank all my teammates; I love those guys. We have to keep out heads up; for our seniors, it was a hard, tough loss for them. For our young guys, we have to keep working hard this off-season to be ready for next year.”

Johnson's contributions were big during the year, but he gave credit to the Tiger offensive line. “I have to give credit to my offensive line,” Johnson said. “They're amazing.”

As far as memories from the season go, Johnson will have much to remember. “The first memory will be when I first came up to the varsity level,” Johnson said. “The first practice, all the teammates were very nice; we have great coaches as well. I want to thank every one of them.”

The conditions – wind, rain and dropping temperatures – made the final game a difficult one for both teams. “We had to keep fighting,” Johnson said. “Loyola was a great team; I was fired up and I was ready to win; I wanted to win this game bad."

