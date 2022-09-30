GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville High senior golfer Nicole Johnson won the individual title with a two-under-par 70, while the Tigers placed three players in the top ten in going on to the team championship of the IHSA Class 2A Collinsville girls golf regional tournament, played Thursday afternoon at Arlington Greens Golf Club, just outside of Granite City.

The Tigers won with a score of 299, with O'Fallon coming in second at 302 and Triad advanced to Monday's sectional with a third-place finish at 331. Collinsville was fourth at 342, Belleville East was fifth at 367, Granite City came in sixth with a 373, in seventh place was Belleville West at 395, eighth place went to Alton at 405 and Mt. Vernon finished ninth with a 414. Mascoutah recorded a team score of 156, but didn't have enough golfers to field a complete team.

Johnson won the individual title with her 70, with Emma Hill of Triad and Sophia Florek of Mascoutah tying for second with both shooting 71; Hill taking second on a scorecard playoff, the Tigers' Ruhee Gupchup and the Panthers' Reagan Martin tied for fourth with both shooting a 72, Gupchup taking fourth and Martin fifth, again on a scorecard playoff, a three-way tie for sixth saw Edwardsville's Ali Geminn, Marion's Grace Roper and Alton's Addison Kenney all shoot 74, with Geminn placing sixth, Roper seventh and Kenney eighth on the scorecard playoff and two O'Fallon players - Caitlyn Chor and Shaylee Ficken --- rounded out the top ten, with Chor having a 75 and Ficken fired a 76 to take 10th place.

Article continues after sponsor message

Florek, Kenney and Roper all qualified for the sectional as individuals, as did Collinsville's Kiley Belobraydic, who shot a 76, Megan Janson, who had an 85 and Laney Bolandis, who came up with an 88 to go through.

To go along with Nicole Johnson, Gupchup and Geminn, the Tigers saw both Rachel Johnson and Sophia Rankin fired an 83 and Alayna Garman fired a 102. In addition to Hill's score, the Knights had Makenna Jensen fire a 78, Alexa Shreve had an 89, Sophie Stirling came up with a 93, Layla Moore shot a 96 and Paige Hawkes carded a 97.

Along with Belobraydic, Janson and Bolandis, the Kahoks had Kyra Van Dyke shoot a 91, Mady Lerch fired a 108 and Emma Hylton carded an 111. The Warriors were led by Hailey Ambrose and Abby Brinker, who both shot a 92, with Gwyneth Hale firing a 93, Aleah Crenshaw came up with a 96, Lucy Van Buskirk had a 103 and Breonna Brown carded a 108.In addition to Kenney's qualifying score, the Redbirds saw Samantha Eales shoot a 103, Mackenzie Ingram had an 110, Makaylah Harrington fired an 118 and Lydia Fite shot a 127.

The O'Fallon Sectional will be played on Monday at Fair Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville, with the Class 2A state tournament to be played next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

More like this: