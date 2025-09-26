WOOD RIVER – Edwardsville High School’s Rachel Johnson was the only player under par Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course.

She won the Gary Bair Invitational with her 4-under par 68 and led the Tigers to a first-place team win at 313 strokes. Breese Mater Dei (324) came second, and Highland (333) was third.

Johnson started her shotgun round off on hole one, taking a bogey. She later birdied holes six and seven, eagled 11, and birdied 16 to get to 4-under.

She was in the same pairing as Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten, who took second individually at the event with an even-par 72. She did so with three birdies and three bogies.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers also counted scores from Kylie Lintker (78), Parker Burns (83), and Emerson Gusewelle (84).

Johnson, Lintker, and Hyten were three of only six golfers to break 80 on a sunny, slightly breezy afternoon in Wood River.

The Griffins finished midway on the leaderboard in seventh with a combined score of 352. Other scores contributed were from Riana Thakker (83), Avery Grenzebach (94), and Eve Stanhaus (103).

McGivney has one more regular-season match on Monday, September 29, before hosting the IHSA Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional on Tuesday at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Edwardsville will compete on the same day in the IHSA Class 2A O’Fallon Regional at Tamarack Golf Course.

More like this: