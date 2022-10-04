CASEYVILLE - Edwardsville senior Nicole Johnson won her second IHSA sectional girls golf championship with a six-under-par 66 to take the individual championship by five strokes, but the Tigers just missed out on advancing as a team in the IHSA Class 2A O'Fallon girls golf sectional, played Monday at Fair Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic took the team title with a score of 312, with the host Panthers coming in second with a 318 and Normal University High winning the third and final team berth with a 319. The Tigers were fourth with a 323, while Quincy came in fifth with a 336, Minooka was sixth with a 340, Triad came in seventh with a score of 346, in eighth place was New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 356, Springfield High was ninth at 357 and New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central rounded out the top ten with a 365. Eleventh place went to Pekin at 367 and Dunlap was 12th with a 404.

Johnson won with her 66 score, while Kaylee Dwyer of Lincoln-Way West was second with a 71, Reagan Martin of O'Fallon and Emma Hill of Triad tied for third with both shooting a 72 each, Addi Eades of SH-G was fifth with a 75, teammate Molly Marriott and Reagan Kennedy of Normal U. High tied for sixth with a 76 each, Sophia Gold of the Blue Devils was eighth with a 77 and a five-way tie for ninth saw Valerie Meinkoth of the Panthers, Ihnera Gerongay of the Pioneers, Sophia Florek of Mascoutah, Izzy Hassebrock of the Cyclones and McKenna Anderson of Joliet Central all shoot a 78.

Johnson and Hill both advanced as individuals, as did Makenna Jensen of the Knights, who shot an 81 to go through.

To go along with Nicole Johnson, the Tigers saw Rachel Johnson and Ruhee Gupchup fire identical scores of 84, Ali Geminn shot an 89, Sophia Rankin had a 95 and Alayna Garman carded a 102. Along with both Hill and Jensen, Triad had Alexa Shreve with a 94, Layla Moore came up with a 99, Sophie Sterling fired a 101 and Paige Hawkes shot a 105.

No other local individuals qualified for the state tournament. Alton's Addison Kenney shot an 85, while Collinsville's Kiley Belobraydic also had an 85, Megan Janson fired a 94 and Laney Bolandis carded a 108.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held this weekend, Oct 7-8, at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

