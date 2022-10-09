DECATUR - Both Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville and Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic made history on the second and final day of the IHSA State Girls Golf Tournaments in Decatur.

Johnson became the first-ever Tigers' female golfer to win a state championship with a four-under-par 68 to give her a two-day total of six-under-par 138 to win the Class 2A title by four shots at Hickory Point Golf Club.

Johnson won the individual championship with her 138, with Kayla Sayyalimj of Rockford Guilford and Elyssa Abdullah of Hinsdale Central tying for second with a 142 each, Effie Perakis of Glenview Glenbrook South was fourth with a 144 and New Trier's Amy Beanblossom rounded out the top five with a 145.

Meanwhile, in the Class 1A tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club, Hyten shot a hole-in-one, her first ever, on the par three 5th hole, hitting an eight iron form 143 yards out into the cup. It was the fifth ace in the history of the girls' state finals, the first since 2012, when it was done by Kelly Sterling of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Class 2A finals, the team title went to Hinsdale Central with a two-day total of an even 600, with Lincolnshire Stevenson coming in second at 608, third place went to Northbrook Glenbrook North with a 609, Barrington came in fourth at 616, fifth place went to Normal University High with a 625, Winnetka New Trier was sixth at 633, Naperville Neuqua Valley was seventh with a 661 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was eighth with a 665.

In addition to Johnson's championship score, Triad's Emma Hill finished 16th with a two-day score of 148.

In the Class 1A tournament, the team championship went to Mt. Carmel with a two-day score of 600, with second place going to Rockford Boylan Catholic with a 635, Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic was third at 675, in fourth place was Peoria Notre Dame Catholic with a 676, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic was fifth with a 699, Metropolis Massac County was sixth at 705, Morton was seventh with a 706 and Columbia was eighth with a 709.

Mady Young of Mt. Carmel took the individual crown with a seven-under-par 137, carding a four-under-par 68 in the second round, Ella Greenberg of Boylan was second with a 141, St. Viator's Maggie Carlson was third wa 146, Chananya Domethong of Centralia was fourth with a 147 and Dixon's Katie Drew and Boylan's Eva Greenberg tied for fifth with each shooting a 148.

Hyten shot a two-day total of 153 to finish in a five-way tie for 13th.

More like this: