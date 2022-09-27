EDWARDSVILLE - An early fourth-quarter goal by Tehani Johnson was the difference as Edwardsville's girls field hockey team won its annual Stick Up For Hunger game 1-0 over Eureka Monday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson's goal, her fifth of the season, was the result of a very solid team effort by the Tigers throughout the entire match.

"The girls looked really good," said Edwardsville head coach Jaimee Henderson. "Everyone played together, the girls were connecting well and we played together for all four quarters."

It's also the second goal for Johnson in the last two games and both were scored in a similar fashion.

"She just dribbled down the field," Henderson said, "and pushed it in."

Goalies Taylor Mollett and Kenzie Huber shared time in the Edwardsville goal and both also played well. Huber had seven saves in goal, while Mollett made five saves to share the shutout.

The biggest winner on the day, however, was the EdGlen Food Pantry, as the Tigers sold 640 T-shirts for the game in the annual fundraiser for the charity. The pantry, which served Edwardsville area residents in time of need, will receive over $1,000 from the Tigers' field hockey program.

It's a very highly anticipated game every year on the schedule and one that Henderson and the players are very proud to be a part of.

"September is Hunger Awareness Month," Henderson said, "so that's why the game is always our last home game in September."

On the field, it was a big win for the Tigers, who are now 4-5-2 on the season.

"It was a big win," Henderson said, "so hopefully, it'll give us some momentum."

The Tigers play at Clayton on Friday afternoon in a 4:30 p.m. start, then play at St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic on a date to be announced, host Oakville in a 4:15 p.m. start Oct. 10 and finish the regular season against St. Louis United Field Hockey Oct. 13 at University City in a 4:15 p.m. start. Henderson has a simple goal for her team going into the stretch run heading into the Metro tournament, the St. Louis-area playoffs, later in October.

"We're hoping for a winning season," Henderson said. "That's our goal."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

