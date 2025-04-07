GRANITE CITY — The City of Granite City will initiate intersection improvements at the intersection of Johnson Road and Edgewood beginning Monday morning, April 7, 2025.

The project is expected to last approximately four days, during which time detour signs will be posted to guide motorists around the area.

City officials have advised residents and commuters to exercise patience, as unforeseen delays or inclement weather could extend the timeline of the work.

The improvements are part of ongoing efforts to enhance local infrastructure and traffic flow.

Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.