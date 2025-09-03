CASEYVILLE – Edwardsville High School senior Rachel Johnson shot the only round under par Tuesday afternoon at Far Oaks Golf Club during the first day of the Southwestern Conference Tournament.

Her 1-under par 71 boosted her team to second place. She did so with five birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey.

The team sits with a combined day-one score of 348, well behind O’Fallon at 326, but also well ahead of Belleville East at 383. Belleville West is fourth (447), followed by Collinsville (470) and Alton (516).

The Tigers also got contributing scores of 11-over par 83 from junior Emerson Gusewelle, a 96 from junior Kylie Lintker, and a 98 from senior Parker Burns.

Although Johnson took the low round, O’Fallon’s overall consistency is what puts the Panthers in first place. All eight of their golfers are in the top 25, and five of them are in the top 10.

Junior Zoe Ficken is in second after a 2-over par 74, and senior Lindsay Jackson is third, shooting a 7-over par 79. Belleville East senior Kendall Chism was the only other player to shoot 80 or below with her 8-over par round.

The SWC Tournament will conclude on Tuesday, September 16, with play beginning at 9 a.m. from Wood River’s Belk Park Golf Course.

