ALTON — Nathan A. Johnson was arrested around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the 1400 block of Milton Road in Alton, where officers established probable cause for Johnson’s arrest in a traffic stop.

During the investigation, the Alton Police Department said officers recovered drugs and a firearm at the scene.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office subsequently reviewed the case and authorized several charges against Johnson:

Count I: Possession of a Firearm by a Repeat Felony Offender

Possession of a Firearm by a Repeat Felony Offender Count II: Armed Violence

Armed Violence Count III: Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Count IV: Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Weapon Count V: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm

An arrest warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Nielsen, and Johnson is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The Alton Police Department had this statement about the arrest:

"This case highlights the exceptional diligence and commitment of the Alton Police Department in enforcing even what may seem like routine traffic violations. Officers’ proactive enforcement efforts in this case resulted in the removal of illegal drugs and a firearm from our streets, preventing potential harm to the community. The Alton Police Department remains committed to protecting our city by identifying and apprehending individuals engaged in criminal activity."

As always, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

