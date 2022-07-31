EDWARDSVILLE - Johna Murphy was crowned 2022 Miss Madison County Fair on Saturday in Highland and Skylar Touchette was the runner-up.

The Junior Miss winner was Remi Sapp and Junior Miss First Runner-Up was Alieyah Fazio. Miss Heart of Heirtlieb was Skylar Touchette.

Anne Marie Connelly, a co-director and spokesperson for the Madison County Fair Pageant said:

"This was another great pageant this year. There are always surprises every year. We learn a little more every year. This one was pretty smooth for our wonderful pageant committee. I am so impressed with our contestants. I would love to thank the executive fair board and their dedication.

"They put on a wonderful fair and thank you to the parents and family and friends without them wouldn’t have it as well. I would like young girls to know the Madison County Fair beauty pageant is here and to come out and see what it is all about. We had a great year and are looking forward to the one next year."

