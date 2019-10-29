EDWARDSVILLE - Sometimes, it's overlooked how much a strong bench can contribute to a team's success during the season, and in the case of Edwardsville's boys' soccer team, John Matthews has been the player providing the big spark.

In the Tigers' first two postseason games, Matthews has come off the bench to score three goals, scoring late in Edwardsville's 7-0 win over Granite City in the IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal match at Tiger Stadium Oct. 23. And this past Friday, Oct. 25, Matthews struck again, this time recording a late brace (two goals) as the Tigers eliminated Alton 7-1.

And for Matthews himself, the senior utility player felt very happy to contribute in a very positive way for the team.

"I feel very happy about it," Matthews said in an interview that followed Edwardsville's win over the Redbirds. "Obviously, I came in late to the game, and I just tried to do my best to keep the team motivated, and get the goals."

The two goals Matthews scored came about from very different situations.

"One of them was a breakaway from the defense, and a shot right below the keeper," Matthews said, "and the other one was a shot that rebounded off the keeper, and I poked it in."

Matthews is always keeping himself ready to go when he's called upon, and when he does score, he agreed that it's a wonderful feeling coming off the bench. He described his role on the club as someone who fills in when and where needed.

"I am an all-around player," Matthews said. "I sub in for people who seem to get tired, or if they need to be saved for other games."

And Matthews is the kind of player who's always looking to help the team when they need the boost or when called upon.

"When I get onto the field, I'm thinking I need to help the team move on," Matthews said, "and I need to help the team get more goals."

The Tigers move on to the Normal Community sectional this week, and will play against O'Fallon, a 2-1 winner last Saturday night at home against Collinsville for their first regional title since 2014, at Belleville East's Charlie Woodford Field Tuesday night. Matthews thinks the team's mindset going forward will be one of coming out with a strong game against the Panthers and against upcoming opponents as well.

"I think it's going to be very similar," Matthews said. "We were very excited for this game, and we knew we needed to come out strong. So for the next game, we need to come out even stronger."

And how does Matthews feel about the Tigers' chances to win the whole tournament and coming home with the team's third state championship.

"I think we have a very good shot," Matthews said.

